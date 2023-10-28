Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso appear to be heading towards a fierce battle at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. There is a possibility of witnessing a clash between Jimmy Uso's faction and a squad under the leadership of Jey Uso.

While big names like Cody Rhodes and John Cena may be featured in Jey's corner, he could add an unpredictable element by bringing in 27-year veteran and his relative, The Rock, to his team.

Everyone's dream in the wildly successful Bloodline saga is to see The Rock enter the ring either alongside or across from his family. It would be very beneficial for Jey's career if arguably the biggest name in WWE history joined him to support him in a feud with his real-life brother.

The Rock's last appearance in WWE occurred on the September 15 episode of SmackDown. He might grace us with his presence once again, aligning with Jey Uso to confront their bloodline. Such a collaboration holds potential significance, potentially setting the stage for an epic Roman Reigns versus The Rock feud in the future.

If the Great One does compete at Survivor Series 2023, it would be a historic event since it has been a decade since his last genuine bout, and it will also surpass the brief six-second spectacle at WrestleMania 32 when he battled Erick Rowan.

The Bloodline narrative is nearing its end, which might culminate at Survivor Series 2023. Let's see if the Brahma Bull makes his presence felt alongside his cousin. The Rock's physical capabilities may be the only obstacle in his path, considering his age and prolonged absence from the ring. However, the current saga in Hollywood presents an unforeseen opportunity.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso could face each other at WrestleMania 40

Renowned as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, Jimmy and Jey are now poised for an intensely personal confrontation that will captivate fans all around the world. This type of matchup represents the pinnacle of storytelling, showcasing the utmost excellence.

As WrestleMania 40 approaches, WWE is making preparations to deliver an even more impressive event than the previous year's. The highly anticipated event could feature The Bloodline as the main attraction, where the sibling rivalry between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso could cap off.

Jey and Jimmy headlining the first night of WrestleMania 40, accompanied by Roman Reigns taking on The American Nightmare on Night 2, would serve as a befitting culmination for great wrestling storytelling.

Would you like to see Jimmy and Jey face off at the Grandest Stage of them all? Sound off in the comments below.

