28-Year-Old Former Champion to Immediately Leave WWE RAW Citing Backstage Frustration? Exploring the Possibility

WWE SummerSlam is now in the books, and the aftermath of the incredible premium live event is quite evident on RAW tonight. The Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at the PLE featured Lyra Valkyria challenging Becky Lynch for the title, but ended with Bayley getting involved as well.The match ended with The Role Model accidentally costing Valkyria the win, and Becky taking advantage of the situation to secure victory. This week’s RAW featured Bayley trying to make things right and apologize to the former Women’s Intercontinental Champion, explaining that she was not trying to ruin the match for her. However, Lyra Valkyria had a completely different reaction.The 28-year-old star looked quite frustrated and told Bayley to ‘stay out of her life.’ While the former Women’s Intercontinental Champion wasn’t angry at the veteran, she clarified that they had both cost each other a match and that it wasn’t right if they continued to pair with each other.After Valkyria showed her frustration with Bayley backstage, the star is clearly going to avoid The Role Model and move on from the storyline, since she is no longer allowed to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.With a massive opportunity gone, Valkyria might leave WWE RAW and move to SmackDown to stay away from Bayley and find a new set of opportunities. She could enter the Women’s United States Championship scene to elevate the status of the title and further enhance her position on the roster.This could be the perfect opportunity for her to move on from her SummerSlam loss and create opportunities for new storylines in the women’s division. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.WWE veteran urged Triple H to make ‘drastic changes’ to Lyra ValkyriaWhile Lyra Valkyria has recently been seen as one of the most impressive talents in the women’s division, fans have not yet fully rallied behind her. WWE veteran Vince Russo addressed this on an episode of BroDown, saying that the star has been getting ‘zero response’. The legend stated that the company needed to make changes to the storylines given to her or consider pulling her off the show.&quot;First of all, bro, she [Lyra Valkyria] has zero response, and they are going to keep putting her out there and out there and out there with zero response. If I'm writing this show and she's getting zero response, I've got two choices. I have to write something and do something that's guaranteed to give her a response, or I need to pull her off the show. It's that simple. They're not buying her. Why we going to [sic] keep going to that well?&quot; he said. While pulling her off may seem like a bad idea, since Valkyria is still giving her all in the ring, a change in storylines or a possible heel turn could bring her all the attention she needs.