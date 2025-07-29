Lyra Valkyria getting "zero response" on RAW; WWE veteran urges WWE to take drastic moves (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Lyra Valkyria's star power. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion was on RAW this week.
After weeks of animosity between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, the two stars confronted each other again on RAW this week. The rookie turned the tables on The Man, attacking her with a Kendo stick.
During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Russo noted that Lyra was still not over with the fans. He felt WWE kept putting the star on TV every week, and she still didn't get any reaction from the fans. The veteran detailed that if he were writing the show, he would do something drastic with her or remove her from TV for a while.
"First of all, bro, she (Lyra) has zero response, and they are going to keep putting her out there and out there and out there with zero response. If I'm writing this show and she's getting zero response, I've got two choices. I have to write something and do something that's guaranteed to give her a response, or I need to pull her off the show. It's that simple. They're not buying her. Why we're going to keep going to that well" [From 34:48 onwards]
Lyra and Becky will face each other in a high-stakes No Disqualification Match, where Lyra Valkyria will not be able to challenge Lynch again if she loses.
