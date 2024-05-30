28-year-old star must attack Nia Jax on her potential WWE SmackDown debut this week

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will see Nia Jax's first appearance on the brand after winning the 2024 Queen of the Ring. WWE will likely hold a coronation ceremony for The Irresistible Force on the blue brand. However, a 28-year-old star must make her SmackDown debut this week and ruin Jax's potential celebration.

The name in question is Blair Davenport. The former NXT star was drafted to the blue brand during the 2024 Draft. However, she is yet to make her main roster appearance, as WWE could be saving it for a big moment. Davenport must debut on the upcoming edition of SmackDown and attack Nia Jax.

There are several reasons why she must make the 2024 Queen of the Ring her first victim on the blue brand.

Trending

To accentuate her main roster debut

Nia Jax is one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. The 40-year-old is currently riding high as she won the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. Therefore, Blair Davenport attacking The Irresistible Force will significantly put her in the spotlight and accentuate her main roster debut.

Moreover, it will give her much-needed momentum on the blue brand, which will significantly benefit the former NXT star. WWE holding Davenport's main roster debut for too long could actually backfire, and the upcoming edition of the blue brand could be the right place for it to happen.

Expand Tweet

To herald a fresh feud on SmackDown's women's division

One of the reasons why Blair Davenport must attack Nia Jax upon her SmackDown debut is to herald a fresh feud on the blue brand. Their potential feud could actually capture fans's interest and leave them flabbergasted, as both women share distinct personalities.

Jax's formidable presence and Davenport's gothic charisma could amalgamate, paving the way for some ineffable things. Not only will Blair's attack on the former RAW Women's Champion herald a fresh storyline but it could also rejuvenate the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

To gain credibility on the main roster by attacking Nia Jax

Blair Davenport earned quite a reputation on NXT, as she was regarded as a cold-hearted figure on the developmental brand. The 28-year-old star needs to reinstate the same notoriety on SmackDown in order to make a dominant main roster debut.

Attacking Nia Jax and decimating her upon her SmackDown debut will help Davenport gain credibility on the blue brand, as Jax is regarded as a top star and an indomitable force. Besides, this will also help the former NXT star send an emphatic statement to the entire locker room.

Expand Tweet

Blair Davenport could go on to establish herself as a credible challenger for the WWE Women's Championship. Therefore, the star should make her main roster debut on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Davenport attacking Nia Jax could also set up a first-time feud between both women.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback