3 reasons why Nia Jax became Queen of the Ring

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax beat RAW star Lyra Valkyria to become the Queen of the Ring. While Valkyria tried her best and troubled Jax on a few occasions, the latter's power and experience in the ring proved to be the deciding factor.

Overall, Jax's path to becoming the Queen is super impressive. In her bid to win the competition, the 39-year-old beat dominant superstars like Naomi, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Valkyria.

In this article, we will look at reasons why WWE booked Jax to become the Queen of the Ring.

#3. Nia Jax hadn't won anything in a long time

The last title Nia Jax held in WWE was the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Shayna Baszler in 2021. After that, she departed from the Stamford-based promotion, and even after making a return, she hasn't been able to win gold.

While Jax tried to win a title on multiple occasions, she always came up short. This is the reason why WWE probably booked her to win the Queen of the Ring so that she can maintain her dominant image, which could benefit the company ahead.

#2. To set up a feud with Bayley at SummerSlam

On SmackDown, Bayley has been doing a great job as the WWE Women's Champion. However, if WWE wants her to reach new heights, she needs to face heels of the same caliber. This is the reason why the promotion probably booked Nia Jax to become Queen of the Ring.

Before King and Queen of the Ring, Triple H had announced the King and Queen would receive a title shot at SummerSlam. Hence, by booking Jax to become Queen, the promotion has indirectly hinted at a feud between Bayley and Jax. While The Role Model will be the favorite to win, it will be interesting to see if Jax can do the unthinkable.

#1. A potential addition to The Bloodline

After WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of The Bloodline. Under Sikoa's reign, the faction has seen new additions in the form of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. It seems that if anyone has to join The Bloodline, they have to be proven winners.

This was the reason why Jimmy Uso was axed from the group as he lost to Jey at WrestleMania 40. However, given Nia Jax became Queen, and is a member of the Anoa'i family, along with being a proven winner, she could very well be the first female in one of WWE's most dominant factions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback