28-year-old takes a shot at The Rock following blockbuster announcement: Exploring why they must feud and more

After taking the internet by storm on WWE RAW: Day 1, The Rock once again made headlines as he joined the TKO Board of Directors. Amid this, a teaser of the next episode of Impaulsive TV was released, featuring Logan Paul and John Cena as the special guest.

In this teaser, fans witnessed a short glimpse of this upcoming episode where The Maverick was seen taking shots at The Rock for his promo on WWE RAW: Day 1 edition. First, the United States Champion asked The Cenation Leader whether he saw the promo of The People's Champion which he cut upon his latest return.

When Cena agreed he did, Logan Paul then took a dig at The Great One by asking the 16-time world champion if he thought The Rock wrote his promo lines on his wrist.

"You saw The Rock's return. Well, he went out there and he said, 'You think I should sit at The Head of the Table.' Do you think he had that line written on his wrist?" asked Logan Paul on Impaulsive TV.

Since this teaser came out, many fans expressed that they wanted to witness a showdown between Logan Paul and The Rock. One of the major reasons why the match should happen would be to push Logan in the Stamford-based promotion even further. The YouTube Sensation has already wrestled names like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the company. Addition of The Great One to this list surely would be counted as an accolade for Logan Paul.

Also, Logan's athleticism will help The People's Champion in working a great fast-paced match even after his long absence from the squared circle. Surely it's hard to imagine this dream match to come fruition, but in WWE, under the Triple H regime, one can say never say never.

The Rock & Triple H's new photo after TKO ring bell

After being declared as a member of TKO's Board of Directors, The Great One also appeared for the bell ringing ceremony and officially publicized the same. During this ceremony, Triple H, Nick Khan, Vince McMahon, and other TKO members were present along with The Brahma Bull.

After this, more new photos circulated on the internet. One of which featured the WWE Chief Content Officer and the newest TKO Board of Director member together.

Check out the photo below:

The image has received so many positive responses from the fans and many have marked this as the game-changing moment in the landscape of WWE. It will be intriguing to see how things will now move forward in the Stamford-based promotion after all the recent changes.

