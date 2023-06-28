28-year-old WWE star could cost Finn Balor at Money in the Bank following recent events on RAW

Did Finn Balor accidentally seal his own fate last night on WWE RAW?

In the last week, the more aggressive side of The Prince has found him in the crosshairs of now only WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins but NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as well.

Last week on NXT, Hayes and Trick Williams helped save Rollins from a beat down by Balor after Rollins' title defense against Bron Breakker. Then last night on RAW, Hayes assisted in helping Rollins avoid injury by pulling a steel chair out of Balor's hands at ringside.

This later led to a match where Balor defeated Hayes sending the champion into a vulnerable position later tonight on NXT against Baron Corbin.

But after NXT is done this evening, what's next for Carmelo Hayes? Perhaps a flight to London will be in his future?

Will Carmelo Hayes cost Finn Balor his shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank?

While Finn Balor can generally rely on the rest of The Judgment Day to have his back, the other members of the team are occupied with other things at Saturday's premium live event.

Damian Priest is involved in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, while Rhea Ripley will be doing everything in her power to assist Dominik Mysterio in his match against Cody Rhodes.

With Balor all alone, Carmelo Hayes seeking revenge in London this Saturday could be exactly what Seth "Freakin" Rollins needs in order to retain his championship at Money in the Bank while battling through a rib injury caused by The Prince.

Will we see Hayes get involved at Money in the Bank? We'll find out soon enough.

Do you like Finn Balor's chances at Money in the Bank this Saturday? Or do you think he's created too many enemies as of late? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

