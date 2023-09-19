28-year-old WWE Superstar should make his debut on RAW by attacking Judgment Day member

A 28-year-old superstar could make his main roster debut tonight on WWE RAW by attacking a member of The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion and is set for action tonight on WWE RAW. The 26-year-old is set to battle Cody Rhodes tonight in a non-title match. The American Nightmare defeated Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank in July.

Mysterio has found a lot of success by relying on The Judgment Day to help him win matches. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is constantly getting involved in his matches and helping her stablemate retain the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio defended his title against Dragon Lee on the August 8 edition of WWE NXT. Rey Mysterio was in Dragon Lee's corner for the match, but it still wasn't enough to prevent interference from The Judgment Day. Ripley bashed Dragon Lee with the Women's World Championship, and Mysterio followed it up with a Michinoku Driver for the pinfall victory.

Dragon Lee could decide to make his way to the main roster to confront Mysterio once again. The luchador has a ton of potential, and a rivalry with The Judgment Day on the main roster would be a great way to introduce him to the WWE Universe.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley explains why The Judgment Day doesn't have a leader

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared why The Judgment Day does not have a leader.

Edge was the original leader of the faction, but they betrayed him once Finn Balor joined the group. There was tension within the stable after Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract, but those issues appear to be in the past. The faction has become wildly popular, and every single member is currently a champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley shared that the group does not need a leader because they all listen to each other.

"The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader. We all sort of just listen to each other and we give each other advice. I'm just bossy at the end of the day. I'm just very, very bossy. I think things through a little bit more. Yes, I do have anger issues at the same time, but with the boys especially I think things through. I think the plan through. Yeah, we just help each other out," she said. [0:33 – 0:57]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest heels in WWE since joining the faction. Only time will tell how long he can hold onto the NXT North American Championship moving forward.

Have you enjoyed Mysterio's reign as NXT North American Champion so far? Sound off in the comments section below.