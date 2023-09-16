Rhea Ripley issues clarification about The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed whether she is in charge of The Judgment Day.

Ripley is a key member of the four-person stable, which also consists of Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. The Australian star has emerged as one of WWE's top attractions over the last year, prompting many to view her as The Judgment Day's leader.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley clarified that every member of the group is as important as each other:

"The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader. We all sort of just listen to each other and we give each other advice. I'm just bossy at the end of the day. I'm just very, very bossy. I think things through a little bit more. Yes, I do have anger issues at the same time, but with the boys especially I think things through. I think the plan through. Yeah, we just help each other out." [0:33 – 0:57]

Watch the video above to hear Ripley's thoughts on several WWE topics, including dream matches, her on-screen relationship with Dominik, and much more.

History of The Judgment Day

In April 2022, the villainous group initially began as a two-man team consisting of Damian Priest and Edge. Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor joined in May and June 2022, respectively, before Edge was kicked out of the faction.

After months of persuasion, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day in September 2022. He was officially added to the stable after betraying Edge and his father Rey at Clash at the Castle.

In recent weeks, Balor's close friend JD McDonagh has attempted to prove he is worthy of joining the group. However, Ripley believes he needs to do more to be considered as a possible member.

