29 Times Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins happened in WWE (& who won)

Roman Reigns is seemingly going to defend his Universal title against former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Seth Rollins entered Roman Reigns' suite during the closing moments of last night's SmackDown, and his demeanor indicated that he was Reigns' next challenger. The WWE Universe is beyond excited to see this epic clash at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came up to WWE's main roster in late 2012 and are two of the biggest stars in the company today. Over the past 10 years, these two wrestlers have faced off on various occasions.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Seth Rollins recreated the Shield theme song when knocking on Romans locker room door, incredible. Seth Rollins recreated the Shield theme song when knocking on Romans locker room door, incredible. 😂https://t.co/wa8sXEjWIe

How many times have Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins faced each other in WWE?

The Shield made its WWE main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012. The Hounds of Justice instantly became the hottest act on WWE TV. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose dominated the WWE roster for almost two years, and their reign included two straight WrestleMania victories.

In mid-2014, Rollins turned on his Shield brethren, thus imploding the faction. Shortly after Rollins' betrayal, Roman faced him in a singles match at a WWE live event. The match took place on August 23, 2014, with Reigns coming out victorious. This match was the first of a long list of singles bouts that these two men competed in. Reigns and Rollins' last singles match took place on the October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown, with Rollins picking up a DQ win over The Tribal Chief.

So far, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have faced each other in singles competition on 29 different occasions. Here's a quick breakdown of these matches:

Roman Reigns has defeated Seth Rollins 19 times.

Seth Rollins has been victorious on 9 occasions against Roman Reigns

One match ended in a Double Countout

[Note: The data used in this feature has been referenced from ProFightDB]

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' Royal Rumble 2022 outing will be their 30th match in a WWE ring. The stakes have never been this high as the prestigious Universal title is on the line.

Seth Rollins hasn't held the Universal title ever since his loss to The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2019. On the other hand, Roman Reigns won the belt at Payback 2020 and is the champion 17 months later.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who will leave Royal Rumble 2022 with the Universal title on his shoulders? Sound off in the comments!

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Abhinav Singh