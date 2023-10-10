29-year-old female wrestler really worked at Hooters? Life before WWE explored

Many WWE Superstars took up different part-time jobs to support their careers in professional wrestling. Liv Morgan's former job led to her becoming a wrestler and eventual champion.

For those wondering, Morgan worked at Hooters before joining WWE. After taking her GED, Morgan shared that she began working at the restaurant, which was only across the street from the GED center.

She expressed that she enjoyed working at the establishment because it gave her an opportunity. The superstar stated that the job gave her a sense of responsibility and that it was something she needed at the time.

“Hooters not only gave me a job but gave me an opportunity. Something I needed at that time. It was the first time in my life I had responsibility. Even if it was as simple as making sure your wings were hot and your beer was cold. I took it and ran with it.”

She also got her job as a superstar due to Hooters. To get in shape for a pageant and appearing on their calendars, she went to DeFranco's Gym, where she was scouted to join WWE.

Liv joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and made her first televised appearance at NXT Takeover: Rival as a fan who jumped Tyler Breeze during his entrance.

Which WWE Superstar "shamed" Liv Morgan for working at Hooters?

Liv Morgan's gold in WWE so far

The 29-year-old is not secretive about her time at Hooters and has only talked positively about her work experience there. While many appreciate this, some of her rivals have used her past to shame her.

In the latter years of 2022, Morgan feuded with Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After Liv defeated her at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, they were scheduled for their third match at Extreme Rules.

Before the October Premium Live Event, Ronda appeared on an episode of SmackDown to taunt her opponent. Rousey said she wanted to compete in an Extreme Rules match to beat her rival more than the rules allow. She then called the former WWE SmackDown Champion a "Hooters' Barbie."

How did Liv Morgan respond to being called a "Hooters' Barbie?"

Liv has accomplished a tremendous amount since joining the company, so Rousey using her time at Hooters as an insult did not faze her. After Ronda shared those words, Morgan said being a "Hooters' Barbie" wasn't bad because she was the champion, the 2022 Women's MITB winner, and the only person to pin Rousey twice.

It's good to see that despite her success in the Stamford-based promotion, Morgan did not forget her roots.