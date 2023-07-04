29-year-old makes WWE debut, absent star to return? 4 finishes for Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz on RAW 

A big-time match is set to take place on WWE RAW next week. As announced during the latest episode, The Miz will take on former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a rematch from the latter's surprise return on the June 19, 2023, episode of RAW.

Notably, this upcoming bout will be a No Disqualification Match. That means anything goes, which could inevitably lead to chaos.

The Blackheart and The A-Lister were as thick as thieves just a year ago, but things changed. Ciampa suffered an injury and needed surgery. While he was away, The Miz never checked on him, which made Tommaso realize he was backing the wrong horse in the race.

Now that the two are set to clash in a brutal No Disqualification Match, how might it end? Will The Miz have tricks up his sleeve? Could a free agent from the 2023 Draft aid the former world champion?

Below are four possible finishes for Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz on WWE RAW.

#4. The Miz may find a cheap way to win

Fans and wrestlers have spent years discounting, discrediting, and underestimating The Miz. Nobody expected him to last a year in WWE, much less nearly two decades. Absolutely nobody ever foresaw him becoming a multi-time WWE Champion, either.

Despite the overwhelming doubt, The Miz has succeeded in life and pro wrestling. He's done it by sheer determination, grit, and by being calculated. The latter, in particular, is one of his best attributes. He always has a plan and often executes it to perfection.

The Miz may find underhanded ways to get a win over Tommaso Ciampa when they clash next week. Technically, everything is legal, so it wouldn't be against the rules to use the ropes while pinning the ripped superstar, nor would it be to hit The Blackheart with a low blow.

While whatever he does may not be ethical, The Miz could potentially find a way to pin the former NXT Champion.

#3. Tommaso Ciampa could win cleanly

The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa already had a match together recently. The two former friends went one-on-one in an impromptu match upon The Blackheart's return to WWE RAW just two weeks ago. When they fought, things went poorly for The A-Lister.

Tommaso Ciampa whooped the former WWE Champion and ultimately pinned him for the three count. The former NXT Champion is in better shape physically and cosmetically while also managing to be an exceptional in-ring performer whom few can match.

Ciampa could very well go on to defeat The Miz cleanly once again. He could hit the Fairy Tale Ending, Willow's Bell, or even the Project Ciampa to put away The A-Lister and move on from the feud 2-0 in singles competition.

#2. Von Wagner could officially join the main roster full-time by uniting with The Miz

Von Wagner on NXT

Fans of Monday Night RAW or WWE SmackDown may not be familiar with Von Wagner. Fans on NXT, however, know the big man quite well. He's an intimidating presence on the black & gold brand. Despite not yet winning a title, he's always making an impact.

Von Wagner was selected as a free agent in the 2023 WWE Draft. This means he can technically appear on any brand or end up being signed to one full-time. There's a chance that the big man will join the red brand full-time and make his official debut in a major way.

The Miz may defeat Tommaso Ciampa with the help of Von Wagner. The former world champion always manages to convince others to do his bidding, and somebody like Von could be a perfect heater for the cocky heel.

If Wagner lays Ciampa out, The Miz could pick up the scraps and pick up a much-needed win on RAW.

#1. Johnny Gargano could return to WWE television and help Tommaso Ciampa win

Johnny Gargano and The Miz

Johnny Gargano is a tremendous athlete and one of WWE's most underrated performers. While on the NXT brand, he captured the NXT Championship, North American Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The NXT Tag Team Titles were particularly interesting and relevant to this list as he held the gold with Tommaso Ciampa. Things turned ugly between the two, and the former best friends had a violent feud. While they were seemingly no longer at each other's throats by the time their NXT runs ended, they've yet to properly make up.

That could change on WWE RAW, however. The Miz could attempt to cheat or even hurt The Blackheart. This could then lead to Johnny Wrestling returning to television to help Ciampa fight off the former champion. Tommaso could then pin The A-Lister and DIY can once again flourish.

