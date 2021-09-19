Who is Von Wagner, the latest entrant in NXT?

NXT 2.0 has arrived. Admittedly, people have mixed feelings about the new version of NXT. But, after witnessing the impactful debuts of many talented individuals, it's clear that the future of NXT is going to be bright.

The show did what it was supposed to: introduce new faces. One of those talents was Von Wagner, a superstar Vince McMahon considers a future main-event talent. Wagner is a second-generation WWE Superstar and the son of retired pro-wrestler Wayne Bloom.

Bloom was part of a famous WWE tag team of the 90s called The Beverley Brothers. He was also a part of The Minnesota Wrecking Crew in AWA.

Von Wagner has been trained by Bloom, Ken Kennedy, and Brad Rheingans. Before entering the professional wrestling business, he used to play college football at the University of Central Florida. He played as a tight end for the UFC Knights team from 2012-2016.

Wagner signed with WWE in March 2019. It was his major step in professional wrestling as the 6 ft 5 inch tall superstar had never signed with any other promotion. In the past two years, he trained at the Performance Center, which helped him get better in the ring.

Von Wagner has appeared on the main roster before

When WWE was forced to relocate to the Performance Center last year, it gave the new recruits an opportunity to tussle with experienced main-roster talent. Several performers, including Von Wagner, competed in matches on RAW and SmackDown.

During the second SmackDown episode of April 2020, Wagner, who was called Cal Bloom at that time, collided with Sheamus. The bout was a good contest, full of hard-hitting strikes.

The Celtic Warrior dominated the majority of the match, but Wagner had moments to shine. Ultimately, the latter lost after falling victim to a dreadful Brogue Kick. Although he failed to win, the young superstar succeeded in proving his worth to Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman was reportedly very pleased. Billed at a total body weight of 255 lbs, Wagner fits the mold of how McMahon sees an ideal WWE superstar. After gaining the Vince's trust, the future looks bright for this young man.

We might see him getting called up to the main roster very soon, where he would get the opportunity to work with seasoned veterans such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and many more.

