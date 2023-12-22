29-year-old NXT wrestler to attack Carmelo Hayes and help Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown? Swerve explored

Kevin Owens and Carmelo Hayes will face each other on tonight’s pre-taped Smackdown as a part of the US Championship tournament semi-finals. The winner of the tournament will face current United States Champion Logan Paul.

It so happens that Carmelo Hayes has arrived on SmackDown while still having tension with Trick Williams on WWE NXT. Back in October 2023, Williams missed out on the opportunity to become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship after someone attacked him backstage. Several conspiracy theories have pointed towards Hayes being the one who attacked Melo.

Given that Hayes has moved to the main roster and has the chance to become the #1 contender for the US Championship, Trick Williams could interfere to cost him the match. He can help Kevin Owens secure the victory to ensure Hayes does not proceed to the finals. However, the chances of this happening are bleak.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams’ story will ideally play out till NXT Stand and Deliver. On the other hand, Owens and Hayes’ match should move forward smoothly with The Prizefighter being the favorite to pick up the victory. WWE has had a concrete build-up for Hayes and Williams’ story, and they will possibly finish their story where it started, at WWE NXT.

Wrestling veteran believes Kevin Owens will face returning champion

The Prizefighter has an impressive track record in WWE, and doesn’t back away from fights. If he steps inside the ring, he is determined to get the job done.

Recently, wrestling veteran Konnan revealed that in his opinion, Owens will face CM Punk down the line.

"Yeah. Maybe, not immediately. Of course, right now they're teasing us. He's [CM Punk] got problems with Kevin Owens, he's got problems with Seth Rollins. You know what I'm saying? like he's playing it to his role like he's always been controversial. So who could he wrestle next? You know what's going to happen? He's going to wrestle all of them.”

It will be interesting to watch The Prizefighter and The Second City Saint inside the WWE ring, tearing each other to bits after working in a heated rivalry.

