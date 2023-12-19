CM Punk to have a blockbuster feud with injured WWE star, according to wrestling veteran

CM Punk's first WWE feud has been the talk of the town for a while as many wondered who would step inside the squared circle against The Best in the World. Recently, the wrestling veteran shared his opinion and believes that Punk will have a blockbuster feud against an injured star soon.

Earlier this year, Kevin Owens was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown after Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW following WWE Payback 2023. The Prizefighter has been feuding with the notorious duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller with a broken hand (kayfabe) on SmackDown.

Earlier this month, CM Punk appeared on SmackDown and had a small interaction with the former Universal Champion. Speaking on Keepin It 100 Official, Konan was asked about which superstar would feud with The Second City Saint, and he believes that a feud with Kevin Owens will happen soon:

"Yeah. Maybe, not immediately. Of course, right now they're teasing us. He's got problems with Kevin Owens, he's got problems with Seth Rollins. You know what I'm saying? like he's playing it to his role like he's always been controversial. So who could he wrestle next? You know what's going to happen? He's going to wrestle all of them." (From 4:40 to 5:01)

Konan also believes that Punk will eventually face every WWE superstar with whom he had an interaction on the blue brand.

CM Punk praises former WWE Champion

During his prime, CM Punk worked weekly with several Hall of Famers and World Champions of the industry. However, the Summer of Punk truly kicked off when he feuded with John Cena.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Punk spoke about the Leader of Cenation and said that it was easy to work with him. He also went on to praise the 16-time WWE World Champion:

"We were married to each other, and it was always a night off, and it was always easy... I was like, alright, I know. They trust me enough and I’m not gonna do anything stupid, I’m not gonna hurt the guy. It’s always good and it’s quality and it was fun and it was different and they trusted me to keep it different and it wasn’t the same thing all the time."

The two have shared the ring on numerous occasions, whether it was weekly shows or live events.

