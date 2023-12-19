CM Punk was "married" to long-time rival; praises former WWE Champion

CM Punk's WWE run consists of a title run that spans over 400 days, putting him on the map as one of the best professional wrestlers across the globe. Recently, The Second City Saint praised his former rival and claimed that he was married to him professionally and that working with him was easy.

In 2011, John Cena played an integral part in CM Punk's story as The Best in The World. He was the one who stopped Vince McMahon from recreating the Infamous Montreal Screwjob, allowing The Second City Saint to capitalize and win their match, leaving with the title. The two faced each other on numerous occasions over the next two years.

Speaking on Instagram, CM Punk came live on the social media platform for a charity stream. During the live session, The Straight Edge Superstar praised the Leader of Cenation and said that they were married professionally to each other when it came to working inside the squared circle:

"Now I’m here and then being trusted enough to work with John Cena pretty much every day, every night for quite some time. We were married to each other, and it was always a night off, and it was always easy... I was like, alright, I know. They trust me enough and I’m not gonna do anything stupid, I’m not gonna hurt the guy. It’s always good and it’s quality and it was fun and it was different and they trusted me to keep it different and it wasn’t the same thing all the time." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Rising star fires shots at CM Punk following his WWE return

CM Punk's return to WWE came as a shock as it was nearly impossible for him to return to the promotion after the way he exited. However, the new regime made it possible for The Straight Edge Superstar to return excitingly to his hometown at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Several WWE superstars were seen backstage hanging out or asking advice from CM Punk. Speaking to Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio, Grayson Waller gave his thoughts and said he wouldn't be doing what other superstars are after Punk's return:

"It's a different vibe. For me personally, I'm not going to go and ask for advice and kiss his ar*e. That's not who I am. But I am going to sit back and watch him do it and I'm going to take some notes in my head. That promo he did on Friday, especially hearing the live crowd and everything, was cool."

The Straight Edge Superstar's first WWE match at a live event is set to be against Dominik Mysterio.

