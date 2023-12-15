33-year-old WWE star refuses to kiss CM Punk's ar*e: "That's not who I am"

A WWE Superstar recently made a bold comment in regards to CM Punk and made it clear that he won't "kiss his ar*e."

Punk is a seasoned veteran of the squared circle. His wrestling career kicked off way back in the late '90s, and he has a lot of knowledge to share with today's generation of WWE Superstars.

One of WWE's top heel, Grayson Waller, isn't interested in taking advice from CM Punk. The 33-year-old star recently had a chat with Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio and stated that he won't suck up to him:

"It's great to have Punk back because obviously he's a big name, he's a big star. I got to sit backstage at SmackDown last Friday and sit in the Gorilla position and watch him go out and talk. It's a different vibe. For me personally, I'm not going to go and ask for advice and kiss his ar*e. That's not who I am. But I am going to sit back and watch him do it and I'm going to take some notes in my head. That promo he did on Friday, especially hearing the live crowd and everything, was cool." [H/T SEScoops]

CM Punk recently made a trip to NXT

Following his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Punk appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Deadline in a row. He eventually signed a deal with WWE RAW and declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Punk's goal is to win the free-for-all and headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

As per reports, Punk was recently backstage at NXT and also went to the WWE Performance Center. The veteran reportedly talked to the young talent at the PC and gave them advice.

