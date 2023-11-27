Roman Reigns receives bold message from top WWE star who doesn't care about CM Punk and Randy Orton's returns

A top WWE Superstar has his full focus on Roman Reigns following the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Randy Orton and CM Punk both made their way back to WWE. While Orton returned from a back injury that kept him out of action for over a year, Punk returned after a nine-year period.

At tonight's WWE live event, the ever-popular LA Knight cut a bold promo talking about Randy Orton and CM Punk's returns at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He made it clear that he doesn't care about the returns and is completely focused on Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

"Let me talk to you! Oh boy! There are a lot of things going on in the WWE lately. You got returns galore, people coming out of the woodwork from every which way. But the only thing that I'm thinking about is, NONE OF THAT! Why? It's because what I'm looking at is... I'm looking at The Bloodline! Yeah! I'm looking at Roman Reigns! And I've got a laser-like focus on taking that WWE Championship." (0.21-1.10)

LA Knight recently suffered a massive loss to Roman Reigns

LA Knight took on The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023 with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Unfortunately for him, The Bloodline's interference helped Reigns put him down and retain his title belt.

Knight is one of many top names who have been defeated by Reigns over the years.

At present, the only thing that fans are talking about is Orton and Punk's return. Knight would love to bring back fans' focus on him and dethrone The Tribal Chief somewhere down the line.

Do you believe that Knight will be the one to defeat Reigns?

