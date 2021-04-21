"I must be your Dad" - Roman Reigns takes big shot at former US Champion

Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a field day on Twitter by roasting former SmackDown rival King Corbin.

It began when Roman Reigns chimed in on a Twitter exchange between King Corbin and United States Champion Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior issued an open challenge to any WWE Superstar to get into the ring with him.

Corbin responded to the challenge by saying:

"I’d fight you but we would also have to put a bottle of bourbon on it."

Reigns decided to have some fun at Corbin's expense and took a shot at him as well as Sheamus. The Universal Champion stated that his fellow superstars drink flavored vodka.

Corbin hit back and stated that maybe "Uncle Rock" will send them some tequila to toughen them up. He also dubbed The Rock "the real Head of the Table."

Reigns wasn't in the mood to let Corbin have the last laugh and responded with a roast of his own. Check out the entire exchange below:

I’d fight you but we would also have to put a bottle of bourbon on it. https://t.co/VxAcHu5mlA — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 20, 2021

Ouch... maybe uncle @TheRock (the real head of the table) will send us some tequila to toughen us up. https://t.co/9Pu0ZIQ9cb — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 20, 2021

If he’s your uncle, then I must be your Dad.



Last interaction you get...

Use it wisely. https://t.co/uomfP2DUkb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 20, 2021

Roman Reigns and King Corbin were once on-screen rivals

Roman Reigns and King Corbin aren't exactly strangers. The duo fought each other on various occasions back in 2019-2020 when Reigns was still a babyface.

The feud didn't seem to have an end and the two superstars competed in a long string of matches to the point where the rivalry received major backlash on social media.

Reigns came out victorious over King Corbin when all was said and done. He then set his sights on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who had defeated The Fiend for the Universal title at Super ShowDown 2020.

Reigns backed out of his WrestleMania 36 outing with Goldberg mere days before the event and made his WWE return later that year at SummerSlam. He came back as a villain though and ended up winning the Universal title shortly after.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel on WWE TV and is ruling the blue brand as its top champion.