29-year-old recently promoted WWE Superstar should be recruited by Imperium on RAW

Should Imperium go on a recruitment mission once arriving on Monday Night RAW?

Multiple factions found new homes following the WWE Draft, but perhaps none are bigger than Imperium, led by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

With WWE leaning into faction wars as of late, it'll only be a matter of time before Imperium stands across the ring across from The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

The only problem with that at the moment is that the numbers aren't even. Other factions who have dealt with The Judgment Day have run into a Rhea Ripley problem, and this is something that Imperium would have to overcome as well.

But a certain star recently drafted up from WWE NXT could be a perfect fit for the group in the coming weeks. The star in question is none other than former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

Would Zoey Stark be an excellent fit for Imperium?

Zoey Stark was perhaps the most serious woman in all of WWE NXT. With her recent call-up to Monday Night RAW through the 2023 Draft, fans believe she will likely carry on the same demeanor that got her drafted in the first place.

GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci aren't one for jokes either and believe the mat is sacred. It would seem that Stark also shares their mindset, and a potential alliance could spell trouble for everyone on Monday Night RAW.

While on the third brand, Stark managed to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions with IYO SKY (Io Shirai at the time), who was moved to the SmackDown brand during the Draft as part of Damage CTRL.

What does the future hold for Zoey Stark on Monday Night RAW? We'll find out soon enough.

Zoey Stark @ZoeyStarkWWE

D.N.D=Dreams Never Die

#WWERaw 11 years ago I started chasing my dreams and now it's time to show the world what I can do!D.N.D=Dreams Never Die 11 years ago I started chasing my dreams and now it's time to show the world what I can do! D.N.D=Dreams Never Die#WWERaw https://t.co/cmxPWHrZgN

What are your thoughts on GUNTHER potentially adding a woman to his faction? Do you think Zoey Stark would be a great addition to the group? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes