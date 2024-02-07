29-year-old star who moved to WWE RAW nine months ago is yet to appear on the show: What happened to him? 

The WWE Draft is one of the most exciting times of the year. Thanks to the exciting two-night event, things are shaken up dramatically on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. Stars are moved from brand to brand, and new rivalries become possible.

The 2023 WWE Draft featured some interesting names moved from NXT to either RAW, SmackDown or billed as free agents. For example, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance moved up. One name drafted to Monday Night RAW was the powerful Odyssey Jones.

Fans had high expectations for the big man, but he has yet to debut on the red brand. He hasn't had a match on RAW, SmackDown, or even Main Event since being moved. The 29-year-old has only competed at live events.

Despite being initially drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW, there were rumors that Jones was set to join Bobby Lashley's stable alongside The Street Profits and B-Fab. As of now, those plans haven't materialized. This might be due to the group going down the babyface route instead of being heels.

Still, Jones is competing. He has teamed up with Cameron Grimes during live events and dark matches. Most recently, he battled Cedric Alexander in a bout before this past Friday's SmackDown episode.

Another star who was in the 2023 WWE Draft has been absent

In addition to stars being sent to RAW and SmackDown, a new category debuted in the 2023 WWE Draft. The promotion officially launched the free agents' sub-category, which at one point featured the likes of Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Brock Lesnar, and Von Wagner, among others.

Cedric Alexander signed with SmackDown, and Von Wagner remained with NXT. Brock Lesnar is seemingly off television for the foreseeable future, if not permanently, and Mustafa Ali was released by the promotion following a stint in NXT.

Another man billed as a free agent is former NXT star Xyon Quinn. He spent a little time on television during the NXT 2.0 era but primarily competed on Level Up, making his role in the WWE Draft quite surprising.

The call-up seemed random, and it appeared as if there were no accurate plans for him. Aside from appearing in one Battle Royal in May, Quinn hasn't had one match on the main roster. This includes both television bouts and live event matches. Whether he'll return to any of the three brands soon remains to be seen.

