29-year-old star who last wrestled on TV six months ago could join Bobby Lashley's faction in WWE - Reports

The Street Profits have displayed a new side of them ever since aligning with Bobby Lashley in WWE. While the trio is going strong currently, there are talks of another man possibly joining the faction. The name in question is Odyssey Jones, who has not been featured on TV programming in over six months.

The 29-year-old was drafted to Monday Night RAW after spending a few years on NXT. However, Jones has yet to make his main roster debut and has mainly wrestled in dark matches before SmackDown. There were reports of him showing up on the blue brand despite being drafted to the flagship show.

Fightful Select recently reported that there are talks of adding another member to the alliance of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The news source has now revealed that it is none other than Odyseey Jones who could end up joining the heel faction.

Bobby Lashley wrestled in his first televised match in months on WWE SmackDown

While the All Mighty has been guiding The Street Profits over the last few weeks, he had not donned his wrestling boots since losing against AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi-Final back in May.

However, that changed last night when Lashley took on Rey Mysterio in a singles match. The former WWE Champion was able to come out on top in a chaotic bout.

It should be noted that Lashley has been pretty active on the live events and has wrestled in multiple matches. However, they were not televised.

Bobby Lashley will also team up with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the first time at Fastlane tonight, where he will face LWO. However, The Street Profits brutally attacked Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on SmackDown, and hence, the Master of 619 could need a new partner.

It was later reported that the angle was done to set up Carlito's return to WWE. The Puerto Rican star has seemingly signed a deal with the global juggernaut for a long time and was waiting for the storyline to make his return.

