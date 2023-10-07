Spoiler on major tag team match set for Fastlane after a physical altercation on SmackDown - Reports

The WWE Universe is less than a day away from witnessing John Cena compete in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane. Cena isn't the only one competing in a tag team match on Sunday, as the LWO will take on the Street Profits. However, it seems like a WWE legend will be replacing a LWO member in their tag team match at the premium live event.

On WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio went one-on-one against Bobby Lashley. The match was a preview of what fans could expect when the LWO and the Street Profits go head-to-head at Fastlane. During the match on the blue brand. Lashley's associates took out the LWO.

Later in the show, during a backstage segment, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio discussed the possibility of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro not being able to compete at Fastlane. Mysterio ended the discussion by saying that he would make a few calls and see what could be done. According to PWInsider, Carlito may be the one to join the LWO at the PLE.

"PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that the angle was specifically done to bring Carlito back, as the company has been waiting for a storyline entrance for him after signing him to a new deal over the summer."

Who is John Cena's tag team partner for WWE Fastlane?

John Cena found himself in the midst of a battle with the Bloodline after he returned to WWE. It looked like he found a friend in AJ Styles, who had his own issues with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

In the subsequent weeks, while the rivalry between the two sides dug deeper, Sikoa and Jimmy attacked Styles. The attack injured the Phenomenal One, removing him from the tag team match at Fastlane. For some time, fans speculated that John Cena may be left to fend for himself in a handicap match at the PLE.

A couple of weeks ago, when John Cena was confronted by the Bloodline, LA Knight came out to his rescue. The Megastar took out The Bloodline and signed the contract that would see him team up with The Cenation Leader against Sikoa and Jimmy.

