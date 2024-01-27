29-year-old star to quit WWE SmackDown after being excluded from the Royal Rumble by Nick Aldis? Exploring the possibility

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is going to be an epic show. Thanks to the card hosting two 30-person matches, most performers on RAW and SmackDown will be in action or featured in some way.

Unfortunately, not every WWE star will make the card. Based on a video released by the company, Isla Dawn is one performer who won't be in action. Nick Aldis interestingly told Alba Fyre she was part of a major bout, but he then went on to say that Isla will not be involved in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Naturally, Isla was quite upset by this decision. On paper, the move doesn't make much sense. Isla is an extremely talented performer, and selecting just one member of the team seems unusual. Dawn certainly appeared to think so, given her rage over the incident. This could backfire on Nick, however, as she could quit because of it.

Isla Dawn may believe that she has been mistreated by Nick. Given how rarely The Unholy Union appears on television, there is plenty of evidence to support that assessment. If she does feel that way, Isla may walk out and try to jump brands.

Adam Pearce would surely be more than willing to sign the spooky WWE star. If Isla does decide to make the jump, Alba will likely support her and also move, which means Pearce could steal a top tag team from his rival General Manager.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles changed hands

The women's tag team scene in WWE took center stage on Friday Night SmackDown last night. This is thanks to a major title match that happened during the show that even featured new champions being crowned.

The-then reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended their prized titles against The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane hoped to reclaim the gold.

Their hopes were realized, as after a beautiful combination of a Reverse DDT and an Insane Elbow, The Kabuki Warriors got a pinfall victory and captured the titles for the first time in almost four years.

Upon winning the gold, Asuka and Kairi celebrated with their Damage CTRL stablemates IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley. With SKY already holding a title herself, it is now up to Bayley to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

If she does win the match, she could then challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania and bring the last main roster title available to women to Damage CTRL. If the stable holds all of their gold, their legacy will live forever.

