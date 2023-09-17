29-year-old star to replace injured faction member in feud against The Bloodline? Clue you may have missed

The O.C. and The Bloodline look ready to clash on WWE SmackDown moving forward. Styles has had several issues with both Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in recent weeks. This could conceivably lead to a feud with Roman Reigns for the world championship, and between the two factions as well.

On paper, it makes sense. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson can fend off Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Mia Yim can also act as a ringside enforcer, to make sure that Paul Heyman doesn't do anything heinous. The numbers work out perfectly in theory, but an unfortunate issue may stand in the way of the obvious rivalry.

Luke Gallows is apparently injured. The news came out during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, although information is quite limited at this point of time. Thankfully, WWE may have already set the stage for a new member of the main roster to join the faction, and step up in Gallows' absence: Cameron Grimes.

Styles and Grimes had an awkward interaction on The SmackDown LowDown just over a month ago. The former Million Dollar Champion interrupted an interview of AJ's, attempting to show the legend respect.

Instead, Styles lashed out at Grimes, implying that kind of behavior is why Cameron lost his match the night prior. Perhaps WWE used this moment to set the stage for a mentor-protege relationship between the two that will ultimately end with Cameron joining The O.C. in their fight against The Bloodline.

The Bloodline's status is very much in question

The Bloodline is in a tough place in general right now. It is hard to imagine that just nine months ago, the dominant stable was on top of the world in WWE. It was also significantly bigger in numbers than the group is now.

In the beginning of 2023, the stable featured Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn. Almost immediately, Sami left the stable, which helped to create serious cracks in the foundation.

Since then, Jey quit and moved over to Monday Night RAW. Jimmy also left the faction, but it appears things have changed. Now Jimmy Uso seemingly wants back into The Bloodline.

While the stable initially wanted him back, Jimmy had refused. The tables have somehow turned now, however, and he's doing anything he can to regain favor in the dominant stable.

The issue, however, is that Roman Reigns isn't around. Until The Tribal Chief is back in action, Uso's fate in the stable will likely remain a mystery. Still, it'll be interesting to see how things develop.

