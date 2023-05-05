29-year-old Star could secretly help WWE by costing Rhea Ripley at Backlash

Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega this weekend at Backlash, but there could be some interesting wheels in motion ahead of the event.

Ripley was drafted to RAW last week, and now that Bianca Belair is on SmackDown with the RAW Women's Championship, both women need to switch titles. The company knows that the titles need to go to their respective brands, but instead of Ripley and Belair being forced to swap, The Nightmare's title could change hands at Backlash.

Right now, The Judgment Day has a huge issue with Bad Bunny, who will be part of Backlash when he faces Damian Priest in a street fight. Zelina Vega and Bunny are both Puerto Rican and could join forces to ensure that the SmackDown Women's Championship remains on the blue brand.

This could then push Bianca into a feud with Zelina and force The EST to relinquish her RAW Women's Championship ahead of her move to SmackDown next week.

WWE needs to avoid another title-switching segment with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

It's unclear why WWE decided to switch the two main champions across brands when they could have put them both into matches at Backlash and make them drop their titles.

Damage CTRL was drafted to SmackDown, which means that even if IYO SKY wins, the RAW Women's Champion will need to move back to the red brand.

The company is in a tough position with these titles since the United States and Intercontinental can switch brands, but the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles can't. It would be simpler if the titles were switched behind the scenes and Rhea appeared on RAW next week with her new title.

