29-year-old WWE star to cost Becky Lynch the NXT Women's title? How Tiffany Stratton may beat The Man

Becky Lynch will be taking on NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on this week’s edition of the Tuesday show. The Man issued the challenge on last week's episode following their backstage interaction at Payback 2023.

The NXT Women’s Champion was present ringside during The Man’s match against Trish Stratus at Payback. The duo met backstage, where Stratton apologized for mistakenly referring to Becky Lynch as a former NXT Women’s Champion.

Another superstar present at Payback was Zoey Stark. After Lynch’s victory over Stratus, Stark took out the WWE Hall of Famer. She can turn her focus towards Becky Lynch next, and a championship match is the perfect opportunity to ambush The Man.

Zoey Stark’s interference can help Stratton retain her title against Lynch, especially since the odds seem to be favoring the RAW Superstar. Furthermore, WWE has often used interferences to initiate rivalries, and Stark vs. Lynch has been quite the conversation starter among fans.

WWE may have hinted at Becky Lynch’s victory

Since Becky Lynch is drafted to RAW, it wouldn’t be ideal to have her win the NXT Women’s Championship and bring it to the main roster. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio is drafted to RAW, but he’s the current NXT North American Champion.

That being said, Dave Meltzer believes there’s a reason why The Man will walk away with the gold.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a title change. They're pushing that she's never won the title, and I don't see the way WWE works that Tiffany Stratton is beating her. Basically, your choices are Becky wins the title or cheap DQ."

Recently, WWE has made changes to championships that have affected how NXT is represented. While Dominik Mysterio holding the NXT North American Championship is one, WWE unifying the NXT and main roster Women’s Tag Team Championships is another.

If the company follows through with this, the next in line to transition to the main roster is the NXT Women’s Championship.

