Backstage discussion regarding possible finishes to Becky Lynch's upcoming match - Reports

Becky Lynch is set to compete on NXT this week for the brand's top prize. The Man has never won the NXT Women's Championship, and her upcoming opponent, Tiffany Stratton, has consistently mocked her over it.

Lynch and Tiffany Stratton had a backstage interaction at Payback 2023. The NXT Women's Champion was at ringside for The Man's match against Trish Stratus at the event. During their behind-the-scenes exchange, Stratton took a shot at the RAW Superstar by apologizing for calling her a former NXT Women's Champion.

On last week's episode of NXT, Lynch appeared on the titantron and challenged Tiffany Stratton to a championship match. On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possible results that have reportedly been discussed backstage for Lynch's title bout against Stratton.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a title change. They're pushing that she's never won the title, and I don't see the way WWE works that Tiffany Stratton is beating her. Basically, your choices are Becky wins the title or cheap DQ." [H/T Ringside News]

Why was Becky Lynch not a part of Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India?

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion was advertised for the WWE show that took place in India this past Friday. It seemed like Lynch was slated to face Zoey Stark in Hyderabad. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, The Man couldn't attend the event.

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to let her fans know she would miss the show as she was not allowed to board her flight to India. The Man explained that she wasn't allowed to board the flight because her passport had a tiny tear.

At Superstar Spectacle, Natalya pulled double duty as she replaced Becky Lynch in a match against Zoey Stark. The bout's winner would face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship later in the night. The Queen of Hearts got the better of Stark but could not beat Ripley. The champion delivered a Riptide to retain her gold.

