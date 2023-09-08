Why is Becky Lynch missing WWE Superstar Spectacle in India? Find out the truth

WWE will be holding an event in India for the first time in six years, and Becky Lynch was supposed to be a part of it. However, Lynch recently announced through a post on X that she would miss the spectacular event, leaving fans crestfallen.

The Man apologized to all the fans in India who have been longing to get a glimpse of her in the country. The real reason Becky Lynch will not be part of Superstar Spectacle is due to travel issues that she faced at the airport.

Qatar Airways has restricted Lynch from onboarding the flight to India due to a tiny tear in her passport. Due to their strict protocols, the airlines did not approve her passport as it was not in statutory condition. As a result, The Man posted this and informed her fans on X.

This isn't part of a storyline and is indeed the legitimate reason why the former Women's Champion will miss Superstar Spectacle. Nick Hausman also confirmed with his sources within WWE that the mishap transpired at the very last moment at the airport.

Moreover, Becky Lynch tagging the official X handle of Qatar Airways shows the legitimacy of the reasons behind her missing the flight to India. Lynch also revealed that she was excited to be in Hyderabad and expressed her sorrow for not being able to be a part of it.

WWE planning to move Becky Lynch to NXT?

Lynch is one of the most decorated superstars in the WWE Women's Division and has achieved almost everything in her WWE career. However, one title that has precluded her from becoming a Grand Slam Champion is the NXT Women's Championship.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently sparked a feud with Becky Lynch. As a result, The Man challenged her to a championship match next week. Therefore, Lynch will return to NXT for the first time in years and wrestle on the white and gold brand.

However, WWE is likely not planning to move her to NXT for a prolonged period. Becky will potentially work on the brand for a short time and feud with Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's title.

Many superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins, have made appearances on the brand in the recent past. The addition of Becky Lynch will elevate NXT, as she is one of the top stars in WWE and has unfathomable popularity.

