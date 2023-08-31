Tiffany Stratton's real-life boyfriend addresses whether they will join forces in WWE (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton has established herself as one of the brightest prospects in WWE over the last year. Her real-life boyfriend, WWE RAW star Ludwig Kaiser, recently gave his thoughts on what the future holds for the NXT sensation.

After competing in gymnastics for many years, Stratton made her wrestling debut in November 2021 on 205 Live. Shortly thereafter, the 24-year-old became a standout performer on the NXT brand. In May 2023, she defeated Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time.

Kaiser has participated in several segments with another female star, Maxxine Dupri, on RAW in recent weeks. The Imperium member explained to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta why Stratton does not need to be added to the story:

"I think that Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I'm doing right now because she is so amazing by herself," Kaiser said. "She is going to go her own way, so she [does] not by any means need any kind of support or push from my side. She is a one-of-a-kind athlete and a one-of-a-kind person, and she's been doing so amazing." [3:49 – 4:19]

Kaiser, 33, is impressed with the progress Tiffany Stratton has made in such a short amount of time at the start of her career:

"She came so far in the last one and a half years, it's crazy. I've been doing this for 16 years, and she's been not even doing it for two years and she came so far already, so this is just the beginning of her journey, and I definitely want her to enjoy that and want her to be able to take her time and face every challenge one at a time." [4:22 – 4:49]

Watch the video above to hear Kaiser discuss the close bond he and Bray Wyatt shared behind the scenes in WWE.

Ludwig Kaiser on Tiffany Stratton's WWE potential

Based on her NXT performances so far, Tiffany Stratton looks set to be a major star in WWE for years to come. The NXT Women's Champion appeared in the audience on the August 28 episode of RAW, prompting speculation about a possible main roster feud.

Ludwig Kaiser has no doubts that Tiffany Stratton has the ability to reach the top of the wrestling business:

"She's gonna do it, she's gonna master all of them, but she doesn't need any opportunity that is given by me or something that is going on on Monday Night RAW right now for her to jump in because all of the opportunities are gonna come so naturally and organic for her anyway. She has an amazing, bright, bright future." [4:49 – 5:09]

Stratton's next NXT Women's Championship defense will come against Kiana James on September 5. On this week's NXT, James defeated Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin, and Roxanne Perez to become the new number one contender for Stratton's title.

What do you think the future holds for Tiffany Stratton? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser is all set for WWE Superstar Spectacle, which will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5.30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.