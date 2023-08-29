WWE reportedly planning a huge first-time-ever match for Becky Lynch in the near future

While Becky Lynch may be involved in a feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, it seems WWE is already planning the next program for her. If a new report is to be believed, The Man could soon lock horns with NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton has been on a rapid ascend over the last few months, winning her first championship in May after joining the promotion in 2021. She recently name-dropped Becky Lynch, among others, after her victory over Thea Hail at NXT Heatwave 2023.

Stratton said she would become one of the greatest NXT Women's Champions, adding that she would be better than former champions before her, including Bayley, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. However, Lynch has never held the title, and she quickly reminded the upstart of that before teasing going after the gold.

Tiffany Stratton further planted the seeds for a potential match by calling The Man "irrelevant." The WWE management is seemingly interested in seeing the duo collide soon. According to a recent report from WRKD Wrestling, Becky Lynch is expected to face off against Stratton shortly.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch secured a victory over Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

The Man continued her rivalry with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark on Monday's RAW as she took on the latter in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Despite multiple interferences from the Hall of Famer, Lynch was able to come out on top in the main event. She will now face Stratus in a Steel Cage match at Payback. This is also likely to be the culmination point of their lengthy rivalry.

Expand Tweet

After the victory, Lynch broke down in tears while holding Bray Wyatt's armband. The Man then took the microphone and shared a never-before-told story about the late star.

If you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE