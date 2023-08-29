Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a match between Sami Zayn and Damian Priest. With WWE Payback less than a week away, Gunther set up a title rematch against Chad Gable while we got a brutal main event between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark.

Damian Priest def. Sami Zayn

The Viking Raiders def. The New Day

Chad Gable def. Ludwig Kaiser via DQ

Tommaso Ciampa def. Bronson Reed

Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

Priest was in control early on and got an early headlock in before Sami broke out and hit an arm drag. Zayn got an elbow strike, a big dropkick, and a moonsault before Priest took him down with a big boot.

Zayn took the broken arrow before Priest hit a reverse STO on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Zayn got a Sunset Flip Powerbomb before getting a near fall off a modified Blue Thunder Bomb.

Damian came back with a Razors Edge, but Sami slipped out before getting the Exploder Suplex in the corner. Zayn was about to end the match, but JD McDonagh showed up, and the distraction allowed Priest to hit the South of Heaven for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Sami Zayn

After the match, JD entered the ring to celebrate with Priest but was shoved aside by him. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took JD out with the stunner and the helluva kick while Priest walked out.

Grade: B-

The Miz showed up dressed as LA Knight and made fun of the superstar. He said that at WWE Payback, "he will end Knight and do it in his own time, yeah!"

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders on RAW

Ivar and Woods kicked off the match, and the Vikings were in control early on. Riddle and McIntyre were at ringside to watch the match. Kofi was taking a beating in the ring, and a distraction from Valhalla let the Vikings take woods down from the apron.

The Raiders tossed the New Day outside and sent Kingston into Drew and Riddle at ringside. Drew threw the chairs they were sitting on at the Viking Raiders and hit Woods by mistake. Back in the ring, Kingston took the Ragnarok in the ring before the Vikings picked up the win.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. The New Day

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley was getting sick of Priest and Balor's bickering and wanted them to sort it out before WWE Payback on Saturday.

We got another great tribute for Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk before RAW continued.

Imperium was out next, and Gunther said that Chad Gable made history by beating him, but only on a technicality. Gunther added that he is still the champion, and Gable is still a failure, but now, he is very "p*ssed off."

Gunther set up a title rematch on RAW next week before booking another match with one of his lackeys tonight. Alpha Academy walked out, and Gable said that next week, he will end Gunther's title reign for good.

Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser on RAW

Gable tossed Kaiser outside early on before hitting a big cannonball. Back in the ring, the two traded holds before Kaiser got some kicks in. Gable got some chops in and got the Ankle Lock, but Kaiser rolled outside and came back with a running uppercut.

Kaiser sent Gable into the ring post and hit a dropkick against it before Gable and Kaiser both ended up outside. Gable hit a moonsault on Kaiser and Vinci before heading back up top, but Kaiser got his boots up this time. Gable got a rollup and a German Suplex, but Vinci interfered, and the match was called off.

Result: Chad Gable def. Ludwig Kaiser via DQ

A brawl broke out between Alpha Academy and Imperium, and the latter was in control. Otis was sent outside before Gable was taken down in the ring. Gunther tried to get him with the powerbomb, but Chad turned it into an ankle lock. Gable got another beatdown before Gunther hit the powerbomb and took him out.

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins was out next and said that if Nakamura had something to say, he should say it to his face. He called out the King of Strong Style but instead got a video package on the Titantron talking about how Shinsuke was ready to fight Rollins.

Seth brought up Tokyo Dome and Nakamura's amazing NXT debut against Sami Zayn before saying that the promo was underwhelming in comparison. Rollins cut his own promo and said that Nakamura would not be able to take anything from him.

Shinsuke attacked Seth from behind and took him out with a Kinshasa before bowing and walking out.

Owens and Zayn were backstage and said that The Judgment Day weaseled their way into a tag title match at Payback and will be taken down for good on Saturday.

Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa on RAW

Reed attacked Ciampa during his entrance, and the two headed to the ring before the match kicked off. Ciampa got an early slam before he was sent face-first into the steel steps. Ciampa hit the Willow's Bell and a knee strike before getting the Crucifix Pin into the three-count!

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Bronson Reed

Grade: C

Rhea Ripley was out next with Dominik and said that Raquel Rodriguez was stupid for challenging her. Raquel interrupted her promo and attacked Rhea, sending her into the corner before hitting her with a fallaway slam.

Rhea fled the ring, and Dominik caused a distraction before Rhea tried to get back with her finisher. Rhea dodged the riptide and sent her back outside before Rhea and Dom retreated.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark - Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW

Lynch and Stark both got Kendo Sticks to start the match, and Trish got involved right away. Becky got a big dive to the outside and took out Trish and Zoey before Stark came back and sent her face-first into the steel steps.

Trish tried to help Zoey with a chair but hit Stark instead before piling more chairs into the ring. Lynch dropped Zoey on a chair and hit the leg drop before going for the dis-arm-her, but Stark broke out.

Becky got the manhandle slam, but Trish broke up the pin. Lynch chased Stratus around the ring before beating Trish all the way up the entrance ramp with a Kendo Stick. Stark came in with a chair and got a near fall off a chair shot on the ramp.

Back at ringside, Becky suplexed Stark into the barricades before taking out a table. Becky got a superplex on the chairs before clearing the announce desk, but Stark and Stratus stopped her from hitting the manhandle slam. Becky fought back and tried for the finisher again, but Trish came in with a Bulldog through a table.

They were all on the barricades, and Zoey accidentally wiped Trish out with a big strike. Becky used the distraction to hit the manhandle slam off the barricades, and pick up the win!

Result: Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

Grade: A

