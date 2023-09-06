5 things Becky Lynch hasn't done yet in her WWE career

Becky Lynch is one of the most successful female WWE wrestlers from the past and present. She has held multiple championships, individually and simultaneously, headlined significant events, and competed in unique matches.

Despite this, a few spots remain missing in her impressive wrestling resume. For this list, we will explore five things Becky Lynch has yet to do in the Stamford-based promotion.

#5. Becky Lynch hasn't conquered one iconic structure yet

The Man concluded her feud with Trish Stratus inside the Steel Cage, a structure she has previously wrestled. However, one cage she still has yet to conquer is the Elimination Chamber.

Lynch has wrestled at the event twice, against Mickie James in 2017 and Lita in 2022. However, they are both singles matches and never wrestled inside the chamber. The structure was only introduced to women in 2018, and although still relatively new, it's interesting to see that Becky wasn't one of the first people to perform inside it.

#4. Becky Lynch is still missing gold from her collection

The Man has captured the Women's Tag Team, RAW, and SmackDown Championships. At one point, she simultaneously held the titles for the Monday and Friday show. This displays how much of a change she had after being called to the main roster.

Lynch had a relatively good run in NXT. However, it was also when Bayley and Sasha Banks dominated the brand, with Charlotte joining the mix. Due to this, Becky never held the brand's Women's Championship. Interestingly, this might all change as she is now engaged in a feud with the current titleholder, Tiffany Stratton.

#3. She hasn't headlined a major WWE Premium Live Event

In 2019, WrestleMania 35 made history by having women as the headliners for the first time. The women who competed at the event were Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey in a triple-threat match. It was also the event where the Irish star became known as Becky Two Belts.

Although this moment was definitely a significant achievement, another event Lynch could headline is SummerSlam. In 2021, Becky showcased she could get the crowd excited by simply returning. She also had a spectacular match with Bianca Belair at last year's event.

#2. She hasn't become Ms. Money in the Bank yet

The first-ever Women's Money in the Bank was introduced in 2017, which was won by Carmella. Although Lynch is active in the match, she would never be the one to unhook the briefcase from the top of the ladder.

In a previous interview, Becky Lynch also said achieving a Money in the Bank win is something she wanted to do on her bucket list. She even shared that she would always be second-to-last when competing for the contract.

#1. Becky Lynch is not a published author yet

Many legendary athletes, whether in wrestling or not, have published a book. The most common genre for well-known people is autobiography, which Ronda Rousey, Shawn Michaels, Shinsuke Nakamura, Brock Lesnar, and more already have.

It's an excellent way to showcase to fans the difference between the public personality and the person behind the character.

Becky Lynch has yet to publish her book and share her journey and backstage stories in wrestling. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long for this. She has already begun writing her book, which could be published in 2024.

