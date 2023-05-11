Becky Lynch has only one thing left to do on the WWE main roster, and she badly wants it before retiring

History will remember Becky Lynch as one of the most influential female wrestlers of all time, but she still has one thing yet to accomplish on the WWE main roster. During a recent interview, The Man revealed that she wanted to win the Women's Money in the Bank before ending her career.

In addition to winning multiple RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, Becky Lynch recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lita. Big Time Becks is also a former Royal Rumble winner, and the MITB contract is the only achievement that isn't on her illustrious resumé.

While speaking on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Becky Lynch opened up on her desire to win the Money in the Bank. As part of her bucket list in wrestling, Lynch also wanted a match against Beth Phoenix, as she noted below:

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done. I want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for a year! She's been dodging me." [15:25 - 15:40]

Keeping NXT aside, where Becky Lynch hasn't won anything and is unlikely to return to – considering it's strictly a developmental zone now – the Irish star has won almost everything on offer on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE has had six women's MITB winners since its introduction in 2017, and Lynch herself has had several unsuccessful attempts. This year's edition will take place on July 1st in London, and the former champion might not get a better chance to complete her unfulfilled goal:

"I know (on possibly winning the MITB at the O2 Arena), but in every single Money in the Bank match I've been in, I've always been the second-last person, every single time. We're talking four Money in the Bank ladder matches, and I've always been the second-last person." [15:41 - 16:00]

Becky Lynch on if she plans on outshining Seth Rollins' iconic Money in the Bank cash-in

While there have been a few memorable cash-ins, Seth Rollins pulling off the "heist of the century" at WrestleMania 31 arguably is the most stunning ever. It was so good that even Lynch admits she won't be able to outdo her husband if she won the lucrative contract and later won a title off of it.

While the former women's champion realizes there was no point in competing with Seth for the top spot, she hopes to come close to what he accomplished many years ago:

"I don't think anyone can (outshine Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in). I think there's no point in trying, I think that's going to go down as the greatest cash-in in history, and I'm quite alright to let him have that one. But maybe I can come fairly close." [16:01 - 16:25]

Should Becky Lynch be the Money in the Bank holder this year? If not, who would you like to see capture the women's briefcase? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

