WWE veteran pulls double duty on major event after match gets almost canceled

Given the travel schedule for WWE, stars often face multiple issues. After a star had to withdraw from her scheduled match at a recent show, it looked like the match was canceled. However, a veteran star stepped up to fill in when the time came, even pulling double duty. Now, Natalya has reacted to praise for what she did at Superstar Spectacle after Becky Lynch had to pull out.

At WWE Superstar Spectacle, Becky Lynch was set to compete against Zoey Stark in a continuation of their feud. However, before she could board the plane, a tear in her passport meant that she could not travel to India. Lynch issued an apology to all her fans for missing the show on Twitter, citing her reasons for doing so.

However, this still left Stark without an opponent.

In stepped Natalya. Although the veteran already had a title match against Rhea Ripley, she still was the one to face Zoey Stark.

Road Dogg has now thanked her for her work, and the veteran has responded as well, showing thanks for the acknowledgment of what she did.

Check out their exchange on Twitter below:

Expand Tweet

The star was the one to put in the work when required, and it will be interesting to see if she receives an opportunity on WWE TV for her efforts.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.