29-year-old WWE star to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match after a controversial win?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness Zoey Stark locking horns with Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, the odds of Trish Stratus interfering in the match seem very high.

As you may know, Stark made a surprise appearance at Night of Champions to help The Quintessential Diva prevail over Becky Lynch. Following that, the duo joined forces to launch a brutal attack on Big Time Becks last Monday on RAW.

Given that the company has just aligned the 29-year-old star with Stratus, the WWE Hall of Famer could make her presence felt during the match and help her new partner get a major win against Natalya on Monday night. Stratus could show up and distract The Queen of Hearts, allowing Zoey to steal the victory.

On another note, the company has made a wise decision by aligning an up-and-coming Zoey Stark with Trish Stratus. The 29-year-old had a decent run on NXT before being drafted to WWE RAW in the 2023 draft. This partnership will certainly allow Zoey to thrive under Trish's umbrella.

Trish Stratus' recent WWE run has been a success

Trish Stratus' recent run with the Stamford-based company has been a huge success. The Hall of Famer's work has received positive responses from critics and fans alike.

As you may know, Status returned to WWE during The Road to WrestleMania, siding with Becky Lynch and Lita in their war against Damage CTRL. The trio had a decent run on the main roster before Stratus turned heel. Since then, The Quintessential Diva has been involved in a feud against The Man.

The veteran recently shared her thoughts on her feud with The Man and how it came to fruition. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Stratus revealed:

"When Becky and I were exchanging, it was literally a social media feud, and people were into it, right? People were so into it, and when we faced off in Toronto like it was really fun. The same with Bayley and me, there’s a moment we had in the ring in Toronto for Raw. So I think just doing that and getting the mix, seeing the interest from fans. And then that’s where also, I‘m sure that’s where WWE got the interest from. It’s like, ‘Oh this could this could work."

Have you enjoyed Trish Stratus' recent work as a heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

