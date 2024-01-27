29-year-old WWE star to turn face and join Bobby Lashley on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

Some time ago, WWE made attempts to turn Bobby Lashley into a heel. However, fans continued cheering for him, which forced the Stamford-based promotion to continue pushing Lashley as a babyface. While The All Mighty has received a great response from live crowds till now, the Stamford-based promotion can step up its overall game.

On SmackDown, WWE could book an angle that would make Lashley a bigger face and also turn a 29-year-old superstar into a babyface. At the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the Stamford-based promotion could possibly present an angle where the Street Profits betray Bobby Lashley by eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

This move would help Lashley gain sympathy from fans, which would make him a bigger babyface. However, things do not end here. The Stamford-based promotion could further book Omos to join forces with The All Mighty, which would result in the former turning face.

Additionally, by joining forces with The Nigerian Giant, Bobby Lashley could reunite with his former Hurt Business partner, MVP. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, if it happens, it will create plenty of interest on SmackDown. It will also lead to Omos getting more screen time in WWE.

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently took a shot at Logan Paul

Despite not wrestling for a long time, Logan Paul has made quite the name for himself in WWE. In a short period, the Maverick has faced some massive names in the business and has also won the United States Championship.

However, Paul's achievements did not impress Bobby Lashley. During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lashley took a shot at Paul's part-time schedule. The 47-year-old star also mentioned that if he was the one to face Logan, he would take the title away from the latter.

Bobby Lashley said:

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group. Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day."

You can check out what Bobby Lashley said in the video below:

While Lashley did not face Logan Paul directly, he had a chance to do the same when he competed in the United States Championship Tournament for the Maverick's coveted title. However, after losing to Santos Escobar, Lashley had to bid farewell to his ambition of becoming the new United States Champion.

