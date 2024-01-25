WWE star takes a dig at Logan Paul: "A guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title" (Exclusive)

Logan Paul is widely viewed as one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE right now. In an exclusive interview, Bobby Lashley opened up about what would happen if he went one-on-one with the online sensation.

On November 4, 2023, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the United States Championship. The 28-year-old will defend the title this weekend against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. At one stage, Lashley was in contention to challenge for the gold before losing a tournament match against Santos Escobar.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley took a shot at Paul's part-time schedule. The All Mighty also claimed he would have beaten the US Champion if he progressed in the tournament:

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group," Lashley said. "Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day." [7:06 – 7:26]

In the video above, Lashley disclosed details about his plan if new TKO board member The Rock enters the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Bobby Lashley on his missed opportunity to face Logan Paul

In December 2023, an eight-man tournament began to crowd a new number one contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship. Bobby Lashley beat Karrion Kross before losing to Santos Escobar, who went on to be defeated by Kevin Owens in the tournament final.

A month after being knocked out of the tournament, Lashley is still wondering what would have happened if he advanced past Escobar:

"That would have been very interesting. Of course, I would have had to get by Kevin Owens, another superstar, like I said before, on our roster, former world champion, that has all the potential to do big things also. That's the funnest thing about wrestling right now. We're in a really, really good time, and there's all kinds of possibilities." [7:28 – 7:48]

Lashley is one of eight confirmed participants in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. In the same interview, the former WWE Champion revealed what he and The Street Profits plan to do if they are all in the ring at the same time.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley vs. Logan Paul? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD on Sunday, 28th January, from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.