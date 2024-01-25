WWE trio plans to eliminate CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre from the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre are widely viewed as three of the favorites to win the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. In an exclusive interview, Bobby Lashley revealed how he and The Street Profits plan to handle business if they all enter the 30-man match.

The Royal Rumble is every man for himself, meaning tag teams and faction members sometimes battle it out against each other for one night only. While Lashley has already been announced as a Rumble participant, it is unclear if his stablemates Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will enter.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked Lashley what might happen if Dawkins and Ford were involved in the match. The All Mighty responded by making it clear they would work together rather than against each other:

"I'll say, 'Get in, let's throw out Punk!'" Lashley said. "And then we're gonna throw out Cody, and then we're gonna throw out Drew!" [2:58 – 3:05]

In the video above, Lashley also disclosed his plan for The Rock if the WWE icon and new TKO board member enters the Rumble.

Bobby Lashley is confident ahead of the Royal Rumble

Due to his imposing presence, Bobby Lashley is always considered a threat when he competes in a Royal Rumble match. In 2021, for example, it took four men to throw him over the top rope.

Ahead of the 2024 event, Lashley believes he has a strong chance of outlasting the rest of the competition:

"I am extremely confident. Like you said, there's 29 other people in this match, right? I asked you a question: which one of those 29 do you think can beat me? That's a question for you." [0:35 – 0:48]

Lashley, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, and Shinsuke Nakamura have been announced as 2024 Men's Royal Rumble participants. So far, only Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, and Nia Jax are confirmed for the women's match.

Do you think Bobby Lashley could win this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD on Sunday, 28th January, from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.