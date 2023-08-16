29-year-old WWE Superstar should be the final member of new SmackDown stable

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits made a defining statement on WWE SmackDown when the tag team duo took out The Brawling Brutes' Butch & Ridge Holland and The O.C.'s Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit.

However, the trio didn't come together as a unit in a blink of an eye. Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley ended his feud with Brock Lesnar but failed to get featured on WrestleMania 39 after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before the event.

Meanwhile, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were losing all major matches they took part in, including the showcase match at The Show of Shows. Nevertheless, the trio got another chance to showcase their talents when they got drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

After weeks of teasing and spending time with each other, the Profits were joined by Bobby Lashley after they took out two other teams. It would be for the best if the trio decide to add a new face to the mix, and it should be none other than Odyssey Jones.

Why should Odyssey Jones be the final member of the new stable on WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, WWE's annual Draft brought a unique change when the company announced that there would be free agents. The superstars who weren't picked by any brands could easily go to any show of their choosing to perform. Regardless of the new rule, several stars still appeared on different shows.

Odyssey Jones was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual Draft but didn't make his intended debut on the brand. After having an underwhelming run on the developmental brand, Jones finished up after getting speared by Bron Breakker.

The 405-lb star needs a credible story and push in WWE, and it would be for the best if he becomes the fourth member of the new stable led by Bobby Lashley on Friday Night SmackDown. Jones can be under Lashley and the Profits' learning tree to become a dominant star.

The WWE Universe is not too familiar with Odyssey Jones, and putting him in a stable will allow him to learn and grow under veterans such as Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Jones can become a credible star and a terrorizing figure if he teams up with the right group of people in WWE.

Do you want to see Odyssey Jones as the final member of the new stable? Sound off in the comment section below.

