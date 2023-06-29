29-year-old WWE Superstar should follow in Baron Corbin’s footsteps and return to their former gimmick

Baron Corbin returned to his roots last night on NXT, and he shouldn't be the only one doing this in WWE.

In the main event of NXT Gold Rush last night, Corbin brought back The Lone Wolf character but still eventually lost to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Despite the loss, many online cite this as one of Corbin's best WWE matches to date.

With Corbin returning to his NXT roots with arguably the most popular gimmick he's ever had, it might be time for WWE to do this for other wrestlers on the main roster as well.

One former champion who has been floundering on the main roster has been Butch, who was known in NXT as Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight was one of the longest reigning NXT UK Champions in the history of the brand, and he really hasn't gotten his just due thus far on SmackDown.

Since The Brawling Brutes have arguably run its course, it would be in WWE's best interest to bring back Pete Dunne and introduce the SmackDown audience to The Bruiserweight.

Can Pete Dunne succeed in returning to his old character as Baron Corbin did?

In the last 24 hours, there's been more positive buzz online surrounding Baron Corbin than there has been in several years. But has WWE noticed?

If the company has been paying attention, they would see this as a positive course of action to breathe new life into a character that's gotten stale on the current roster.

If Butch is allowed to go back to Pete Dunne, we believe that the sky could be the limit for The Bruiserweight on the WWE main roster.

Would you like to see Butch go back to the Pete Dunne character? Do you think Baron Corbin can find a resurgence for his WWE career with The Lone Wolf? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

