29-year-old WWE superstar to join The Judgment Day and kick out Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential swerve

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant stables currently in WWE and Rhea Ripley is the heart and soul of it. The Eradicator has been pulling the strings of the faction, driving it towards the apex of this industry. However, there has been instances when tensions seemed to be brewing up between her and Damian Priest.

It could be a matter of time before Ripley gets kicked out of the faction, as a former SmackDown Women's Champion could replace her in The Judgment Day. The name in question is Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old has a bitter rivalry with Mami, as the latter injured her and put her on shelves for months.

As a result, Morgan has been looking for vengeance since her return to the red brand. WWE could be planning her heel turn and there's a good possibility that it could happen at Rhea Ripley's expense. She, along with Dominik Mysterio, might turn on the Women's World Champion, thus kicking her out of the faction.

It is also noteworthy that Ripley has been getting quite the reaction from fans despite being a heel superstar, which might have been anguishing The Judgment Day. Besides, she has not been seen together with the members of the stable quite often lately. It appears that WWE might be planning to turn her into a babyface superstar.

Therefore, Liv Morgan could be the one to fill her potential void in the nefarious faction, thus ending up being Dirty Dom's Senorita. While it sounds quite implausible at this moment, the prospect of it happening after WrestleMania 40 is quite good.

Will Rhea Ripley lose her title at WrestleMania XL?

Rhea Ripley has been on an incredible run as the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW. She will battle in one of the biggest matches of her career at WrestleMania XL when she goes one-on-one against Becky Lynch.

Needless to say, Lynch is one of the juggernauts in the WWE women's division and poses a big threat to Ripley's title reign. She could finally be the one to step over Mami and defeat her at The Show of Shows. However, the possibility of The Eradicator losing to The Man is comparatively low.

WWE has been building Rhea Ripley as a top star and the future of the women's division. On the other hand, Becky Lynch is already one of the most accomplished superstars. Therefore, defeating her at The Grandest Stage of Them All will significantly elevate Ripley's WWE career.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that she might retain the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 40 against Big Time Becks.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Should Rhea Ripley leave The Judgment Day? Yes No 0 votes