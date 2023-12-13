Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley's tension with each other might be more deep rooted than you think: Rare footage circulates on social media

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are active members of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Ever since Priest secured the Money in the Bank briefcase, the company has hinted at dissension within the group, with the Archer of Infamy potentially being more separated from the villainous faction.

These subtle clues were especially noticeable during the conflict between Finn Balor and Priest. Meanwhile, a power struggle for leadership has seemingly unfolded between Ripley and the MITB holder.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, the company appeared to drop another significant hint regarding Priest's future with Judgment Day. This potential development occurred in a backstage segment featuring faction members' discussion with JD McDonagh.

Damian Priest looking over Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

During this, keen-eyed fans observed Damian Priest casting a strange, angry stare at the Women's World Champion, raising suspicions. Intriguingly, when Rhea glanced at Damian, he wore a smile on his face.

This has led fans to speculate that the tension within the Judgment Day members might run deeper than anticipated, possibly leading to the faction's eventual breakup.

As we are moving towards Royal Rumble 2024, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will unfold in the coming weeks.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles next week

On the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, the members of Judgment Day are poised to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest square off against the Creed Brothers.

For those unfamiliar, Brutus and Julius Creed earned their title shot by triumphing in a Tag Team Turmoil match on the red brand on November 27, 2023. The former NXT Tag Champions secured victory against the top tag teams of Monday Night RAW, including Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's DIY, and Imperium. As the winners, they are now slated to challenge Judgment Day for the titles next week.

Adding to the anticipation, a recent brawl between these two teams on the most recent show has heightened excitement among fans heading into their title match.

The Creed Brothers had an incredible run in NXT, where they also held the NXT Tag Team Championships. The duo has consistently impressed the WWE Universe with their remarkable in-ring skills.

It remains to be seen what unfolds next week when they clash with the villainous faction. Also, whether Brutus and Julius will manage to shock the world by winning the Undisputed Tag Team titles upon their first attempt on the main roster.