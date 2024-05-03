29-year-old WWE Superstar needs to dethrone Logan Paul and it's not LA Knight!

Logan Paul is having the time of his life in WWE presently. He has managed to retain his belt during every title defense and has been the United States Champion for 179 days now. However, fans want to see a new champion, and for many of them, LA Knight is the favored successor.

Knight has always been heavily involved in the picture for a major title shot. He has had several shots at the Undisputed WWE Championship. He was recently involved in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. With that in mind, fans believe it's time he goes for a mid-card title.

However, Knight may not be the best option to take the title off Logan Paul. While he is certainly deserving of it, there is a certain 29-year-old superstar who may deserve it more. And that superstar is none other than former NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

There are plenty of reasons why Hayes should take the title from Logan Paul, and here we discuss some of them.

WWE has shown that they have a lot of faith in Carmelo Hayes' abilities

Now, this is not to say that WWE has no faith in LA Knight, but the latest episode of SmackDown was a huge deal for Carmelo Hayes.

The 29-year-old superstar made quite a debut on the blue brand after being drafted to the main roster. He challenged the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes for a singles bout.

The American Nightmare and the rookie put on quite a show in the main event of the night, with Hayes showing great resilience to keep going. WWE announced to the world what Carmelo Hayes was capable of.

So, having him take the title of Logan Paul would be a great start to his career on the main roster. Moreover, it wouldn't be the first time WWE has taken such a step. They did the same thing with Gunther, who elevated the Intercontinental Championship to new heights. With that in mind, there is no reason why WWE cannot do something similar with Hayes.

Giving the title to Hayes will put him on a pedestal for all the world to see

There can be no denying that Carmelo Hayes is a top talent. He showcased this both in NXT, and on the few occasions he was seen on the main roster. However, outside of the hardcore wrestling fans, Hayes is a relatively unknown name. And, given the fact that WWE is a global brand, putting the title on him may be just what is needed to raise his popularity.

The United States Championship comes with a level of respect and reverence. Putting the title on Hayes rather than LA Knight would do much more for the former.

Not only would more fans take an interest in him, but it could also give WWE the chance to make Hayes a babyface again. One who becomes a constant thorn in the path of heel Logan Paul, before finally taking the title from him.

Rubbing shoulders with Logan Paul is a surefire way to get attention

The WWE Universe may not like Logan Paul, but he is a megastar. On top of putting on some exceptional matches in the ring, his influence as a social media star has greatly helped WWE. Everything he is involved in within the company is put on display to millions of his followers. So, rubbing shoulders with him can do nothing but give Carmelo Hayes more attention.

Expand Tweet

Paul has proven time and time again that he has a habit of making things go viral. Whether it was the incredible clash he had with Ricochet at Royal Rumble 2023, or simply drawing things on the pod during Elimination Chamber. Maybe the next person he could help make a viral sensation is Carmelo Hayes.

While it is fun to speculate about all this, it remains just that, speculation. There is no telling what WWE has in store for, Logan Paul, Carmelo Hayes, or LA Knight in the weeks to come. The WWE Universe will just have to patiently wait and see what unfurls.

