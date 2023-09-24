29-year-old WWE Superstar to reunite a revamped Hurt Business? He did recently return!

Shelton Benjamin was released from WWE earlier this week in one of the biggest surprises of the recent budget cuts.

Benjamin was a former Tag Team Champion with Cedric Alexander and both men were once part of The Hurt Business alongside MVP and Bobby Lashley. It appears that Lashley has since moved on because he is now pushing forward The Street Profits on SmackDown, but this doesn't appear to be going to plan.

Omos recently made his return to WWE live events and attacked Cody Rhodes as part of a recent show, which means that he must have a plan and some backup if that's the feud he is stepping into.

If Lashley is unsuccessful with The Street Profits, he could be convinced by Omos to reunite The Hurt Business but without Benjamin.

The Hurt Business was once one of WWE's most dominant forces

The Hurt Business became popular on RAW despite working as heels and many fans were upset when the group went their separate ways. Cedric Alexander was able to rise in popularity whilst part of the group and Lashley became World Champion.

At present, he has been reduced to working as a manager instead of a main event star, which was originally MVP's role before he decided to drop Lashley for Omos. The issues he has been having with The Street Profits could lead to him deciding that their relationship may not work out, and instead choosing to reunite with his former stable.

Lashley has a lot of potential in WWE and in this new role, but he should also have the choice of wrestling, which seems to have been put on the back burner since he has aligned himself with The Street Profits.

Do you think Lashley and Omos will reunite The Hurt Business? Share your thoughts and predictions for RAW in the comments section below.