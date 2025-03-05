3 Actions that could solidify John Cena’s heel turn in WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto took place this past weekend. Nearly 40,000 fans attended one of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's greatest premium live events of the era.

The show was notable for one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. The Rock had asked Cody Rhodes to join him, and when The American Nightmare refused, John Cena shockingly attacked him.

The Face That Runs The Place, The Rock, and rapper Travis Scott proceeded to beat Cody down. They left The American Nightmare bloodied, and fans were shocked to learn that John Cena had turned heel for the first time in over 20 years.

While the heel turn was shocking, he has only done one thing that could be considered heelish so far. John Cena needs to do more to solidify his change of character. This article will take a look at a handful of things Cena could do that would further solidify his new role as a heel in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3. He could start carrying around The Rock's People's Championship

The Rock's request to Cody Rhodes was quite simple. He wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion to become his champion. He wanted Cody to represent The Final Boss and to accomplish whatever The Rock wanted at any given time.

With Cody rejecting The Rock's offer, he, at least for now, doesn't have access to the Undisputed WWE Title. Despite that, he still carries around his fake People's Championship belt, which was given to The Rock during the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Since then, The Rock has carried around the phony championship as if he is a legitimate titleholder. Fans have mocked the move or even laughed at him, which means it is effective heel work.

John Cena could soon start walking around with The People's Championship. The Face That Runs The Place would be representing The Rock, but more importantly, fans will know that Cena is as delusional as The Final Boss.

#2. John Cena could recruit a top heel like Jacob Fatu to the new group

A new powerful group was formed at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott make a unique trio, to say the least, but they also wield a lot of power in and out of World Wrestling Entertainment.

That said, all three men are far from being full-time competitors. The Rock and John Cena rarely appear, and Travis Scott is unlikely to appear on WWE programming each week.

As a result, John Cena could try to recruit others to join their cause. The best option might be Jacob Fatu. He is clearly tired of Solo Sikoa and his antics with The Bloodline, but he still wants to represent his family.

John Cena could cement himself as a villain by taking Jacob Fatu away from the rest of his family and adding him to this new faction. The Samoan Werewolf could then go to town and destroy the opposition while the others were away.

#1. He could break WWE fans' hearts by attacking R-Truth

R-Truth is a wrestling legend. Be it in WWE or TNA Wrestling, Truth has been a regular on television for over two decades now. During that time, he has created a close bond with the audience.

WWE fans love R-Truth and his wacky antics. One of his strangest quirks is his claim that John Cena was his childhood hero and role model. He tells The Miz, Damian Priest, and others how much he "looked up to" John Cena.

This could be how John further establishes his heel turn, however. Cena and Truth could seemingly reunite on television, but only for the former to break everybody's heart. The Face That Runs The Place could attack and maybe even brutalize the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

If Cena hits Truth with an AA and locks in the STF, it would upset fans. If Cena took things further and left R-Truth a bloody mess, it would truly be a heinous act. This could be what John needs to further establish himself as one of the most hated villains in wrestling.

