3 Active female WWE Superstars who have been missing from TV for more than 30 days 

Every now and then, a WWE Superstar will have a flurry of matches and segments on television and then disappear without any explanation. Normally, this is due to injury, a personal break, the creative team having no plans for the individual in question, or the fact that they have been released from their contract.

Currently, the WWE roster is sizeable, and there are only a number of hours of television each week for the promotion to feature their Superstars. The women's division in particular is as big as it has ever been, and a lot of talented stars are not receiving television time at present. With RAW being three-hours, you'd believe that amount of time be enough to fit every Superstar on the show, even if it is a bit-part role.

With that being said, let's take a look at five women who have been missing from WWE TV for more than 30 days.

#3 Shotzi last competed on SmackDown in February

It hasn't been an easy ride for Shotzi ever since she arrived on SmackDown in July 2021. First losing her tag team partner Tegan Nox, before seemingly disappearing from television after finding herself with a new heel gimmick.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion last competed on television against Sasha Banks on February 25. Since then, we've not heard from her, even though she could be a valuable player on the blue brand.

Her character and look is well-suited for WWE television given its unique nature. The company should certainly be capitalizing on everything the California-born star can bring to the table.

#2 Doudrop has been absent from RAW

Doudrop competing in the ring on RAW

Just a few months ago, Doudrop was competing against Becky Lynch challenging for the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble. The Scottish-born star is currently nowhere to be seen.

Her last official televised match was against Bianca Belair on RAW on March 14, in which she was defeated. Since the loss, the former Piper Niven has quietly stepped away from our television screens.

Given the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture is lacking in contenders, it could be a case of a brand new tag team being formed with Doudrop and another superstar.

#1 Alexa Bliss last appeared at the WWE Elimination Chamber event

In one of the most bizarre returns in WWE history, Alexa Bliss was seemingly set to re-capture her spotlight as one of the top players on Monday Night RAW. However, after weeks of on-screen therapy and competing at the Elimination Chamber, she has disappeared once again.

Outside of the squared circle, Bliss has recently gotten married, but that does not fully explain her long absence, which also saw her surprisingly miss WrestleMania 38 just a few weeks ago in Dallas.

It currently remains to be seen what plans are in place, if any, for when The Goddess returns to our screens.

What are your thoughts on the current Alexa Bliss-WWE situation? What type of storyline do you see her returning in?

