3 Actual reasons why WWE omitted Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley)

On the RAW before Crown Jewel 2025, WWE aired a video package featuring the storyline of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The two stars are set to lock horns at Perth, Australia, in a Crown Jewel Championship match, and with this vignette, the company was trying to generate hype for this bout.The video package, titled Part Two: ALLIES, focuses on the history between Rhodes and Rollins. During this, when The Visionary mentioned The Shield, WWE only added the footage of Seth and Roman in the Shield attire.There was no mention of Jon Moxley, which confirms that WWE omitted him in this video package. In this article, we will discuss three actual reasons behind it.#3. Due to the ongoing rivalry with AEWCurrently, Jon Moxley is part of All Elite Wrestling, working as a top star in Tony Khan's company. WWE and AEW have a heated ongoing rivalry, particularly with stars frequently switching sides.This could be why the Triple H-led regime might have preferred not to feature an AEW star in their videos, leading to Dean Ambrose getting snubbed in the Rhodes-Rollins vignette. Additionally, it's rare for the Stamford-based promotion to mention their former talent who is currently working in another company.#2. Serves no purpose in the ongoing storyline between Seth Rollins and Cody RhodesRoman Reigns is directly linked with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW due to his ongoing rivalry with The Vision. Even The OTC had a history with Rhodes and Rollins, too. However, Moxley has nothing to do with the present storyline between the American Nightmare and The Visionary.This could be why the Sports Entertainment juggernaut preferred to omit Moxley from the video. If he had a connection to their storyline, the company might have included the AEW star.#1. He's not coming back to WWE anytime soonJon Moxley signed a contract extension with AEW in 2022, which is expected to run through 2027. As of now, there are no signs that the former Shield member will return to World Wrestling Entertainment.Considering that he's not coming back anytime soon, the Stamford-based promotion could have preferred to omit him on Monday Night RAW. If there was a scope for his return, WWE might have included him in the vignette to generate buzz around his name for a future comeback.