At the moment, best friends and one-half of the WWE Four Horsewomen Sasha Banks and Bayley, are dominating the women's division. The pair are draped in gold, holding the Women's Tag Team Championships and the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships.

The Golden Role Models holding all the gold in WWE has caused controversy, with some fans and fellow wrestlers voicing complaints on the matter. However there are pros and cons to every situation, and this is no exception.

Here, we take a look at 3 advantages and 2 disadvantages of Sasha Banks and Bayley holding all the gold in the WWE Women's Division

#5 Advantage: Sasha Banks gets the title reign in WWE that she deserves

Sasha Banks is a strong performer

It's been so secret that the title reigns of Sasha Banks have unfortunately not had as much impact as some of her peers over the years. Although Banks now holds the record for the most RAW Women's championship reigns at five, her time with the belt is often brief. Her reigns as RAW Women's Champion have always been brief - the longest that The Boss has spent time as champion was a mere 27 days, and her combined total days holding the belt is 91 days.

Back in her NXT days, Sasha Banks was promoted to be untouchable and had great victories over her enemies. Since moving to WWE RAW, Banks can never seem to get through one PPV holding on to a title. Banks is an impressive wrestler, but until recently, her booking never seemed to reflect that.

This could also be said for the first Tag Team Championship reign with her partner Bayley. The pair were inaugural champs, and they managed to last 49 days, holding onto the belts until WrestleMania - another record for the shortest time at number one.

However, the current reign of The Golden Role Models has surpassed their previous time with the belts. Hopefully, the current reign of Banks with the RAW Championship ends up more meaningful than previously.