3 AEW heel turns and 2 face turns that could happen in July

This could have some very interesting ramifications in AEW!

Face turns and heel turns offer a new twist on wrestling storylines.

Kenny Omega

Over the course of the year, talent will either undergo a face or heel turn. In the case of AEW, these are likely to happen as well.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, heel and face turns taking place without a true fan reaction may be awkward. However, for the sake of storyline progression, the desire to liven things up and have viewers at home talking, AEW might have a few tricks up their sleeves. While nothing is a certainty, the idea of face turns or even heel turns taking place is both exciting and intriguing, given the current wrestling viewership.

Which face turns or heel turns can we anticipate taking place this month in AEW?

#5 Heel turn: Kenny Omega

Could we be served if a turn does take place?

This one is a challenge to take place, no doubt. AEW fans are fully aware of how Hangman Adam Page has for months teased a heel turn. That there was in someway dissension within the ranks and that Adam Page would at some point turn on his teammate.

The two men have a history together as part of Bullet Club and their time together in Being The Elite. This coupled with their time in Ring of Honor, and it is simple to see why the two have been so connected for so long. A face turn or heel turn would help here because it wouldn't be something fans would anticipate.

Nobody would expect Kenny Omega to turn heel at any point. All the attention has been paid to Adam Page and this apparent displeasure with Omega and The Young Bucks. However, the infighting would take a very different twist if the turn was from someone that wasn't teased in the slightest of a heel turn in AEW. After a recent episode of Dynamite, that isn't to say a turn could still happen.

The Elite are back together as they face Jurassic Express next week at Fight for the Fallen.



Watch Fight for the Fallen for FREE on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XmrF1JtKz5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020

